Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort

Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
By Shannon Cole
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple from Tennessee who went missing at a resort near Fairbanks have been located, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers report that 50-year-old Jonas Bare was located around 5:30 p.m. on Friday approximately 200 yards from Chena Hot Springs Resort by a pair of hikers. The hikers assisted Bare by bringing him to the Alaska Wildlife Troopers’ search and rescue post at the resort.

Bare, uninjured, told troopers that he left his companion, 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian, approximately three miles away from the resort to seek help. Troopers and Bare returned to the area, calling out for Hovsepian until she was found.

Bare, Hovsepian and Troopers had all returned to the command post at the resort by 8:40 p.m. Bare and Hovsepian were evaluated by medics. There is no word on their condition.

The tourists were visiting from Nashville, but family and friends became alarmed when the failed to make it to the Fairbanks International Airport for their return flight to the Lower 48.

Authorities were notified of their disappearance on Saturday and located the car they rented at the Chena Hot Springs Resort about 60 miles northeast of Fairbanks. Troopers also located the pair’s luggage still at their vacation rental.

