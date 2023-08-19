First Alert Forecst: Extreme heat wave on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five First Alert Weather Days have been issued for next week due to extreme heat and humidity.

Enjoy today while it lasts because it will be the last day that we see for a while with below average temperatures and lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s to about 90º with plenty of sunshine. It won’t be too humid outside. Overnight lows fall to the mid 60s.

The heat begins to creep in Sunday. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 90s with increasing humidity.

Temperatures soar into the triple digits next week. (none)

Monday onward will be miserably hot. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday through Friday due to the dangerous heat. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 90s and Wednesday through Friday we could reach 100º or higher. Each day, the Heat Index Values (or “feels like” temperatures) will be well into the triple digits. Heat alerts are likely coming soon. Be sure to stay hydrated, take plenty of A/C breaks if you work outside, and bring pets indoors, too.

Along with the heat, little to no rain is in sight for the entire next week.

