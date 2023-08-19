First Alert Forecast: An extended period of extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday through Friday are First Alert Weather Days for excessive heat and humidity.

Pleasant conditions can be expected for the Nashville SC v. Inter Miami game. (WSMV)

Pleasant conditions can be expected this evening for the Nashville SC v. Inter Miami League Cup Final. Other than being warm, it’ll be dry and not that humid.

Temperatures will start off in the 60s tomorrow morning, and then we heat up in a big way for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s with high humidity are expected.

Monday through Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to dangerous heat. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 90s and Wednesday through Friday we could be near or at 100º. Each day, Heat Indices (or “feels like” temperatures) will be well into the triple digits. Heat alerts are likely. Be sure to stay hydrated, take plenty of A/C breaks if you work outside, and bring pets indoors, too (keep in mind their paws can burn in just a matter of minutes).

Along with the heat, an extended dry stretch is anticipated. It will be a week where you’ll have to run the sprinklers to keep the lawn green.

