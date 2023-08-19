Deadly house fire claims one life in Rutherford Co.

CHRISTIANA Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that took place Friday night in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department said one person died in the fire in the 8000 block of Arnold Road.

Flames and smoke were visible as emergency crews arrived. The victim was found inside the home during search and extinguishment efforts. The victim has not been identified.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the flames and were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, led by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

