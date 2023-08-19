Clarksville police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

The crash completely shut down the Wilma Rudolph and Trenton Road intersection.
Clarksville Police Department
Clarksville Police Department
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The crash happened on Friday around 11:16 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road.

Clarksville Police said the intersection is completely shut down and traffic is being diverted through the MAPCO parking lot.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find a different route.

