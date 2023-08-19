Body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a multi-county police chase through the state, a suspect is in custody, and a body was recovered, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began on Interstate 40 in Wilson County following an issued Be On the Look Out (BOLO) on Saturday morning. The chase was eventually ended by Cheatham County officers, with the use of spike strips. Police were able to stop the vehicle and apprehend the suspect.

Upon arrest, Cheatham County police said a body was found inside the vehicle. The identities of both the suspect and the body found inside the vehicle have not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

