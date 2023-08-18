Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event in California

Marines are providing support to Whaley’s family and peers after the tragedy.
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A U.S. Marine from Columbia, Tennessee was killed Thursday night during a live-fire training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

Sgt. Blake Inlow, a Marine recruiter based in Columbia, confirmed Joseph Whaley was the Marine killed during the training event. Whaley graduated from Columbia Central High School in 2022.

Joseph Whaley (right) is pictured at his graduation from Columbia Central High School. Whaley...
Joseph Whaley (right) is pictured at his graduation from Columbia Central High School. Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Whaley was assigned as a student to the School of Infantry-West aboard Camp Pendleton. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing, Maj. Joshua J. Pena wrote in an email.

The U.S. Marine Corps is providing support to Whaley’s family and peers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

