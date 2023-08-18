Tennessee man accused of photographing children being sexually abused, sharing them online

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Tennessee man is facing several child sex crime charges after agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested him on Thursday.

The TBI said an Ardmore man is accused of taking illicit pictures of children being sexually abused and sending them to others online.

Earlier in August, agents began investigating Larry Wayne Cunningham after receiving information he was using an online chat application to notify people about sexually abusing children, taking photographs of the abuse and sharing the pictures online.

Thursday, Cunningham was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at his home. He’s facing charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Aggravated Unlawful Photography of a Minor, and Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.

He’s been booked into the Lincoln County Jail and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

