Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for a missing man on Friday morning.

According to TBI, 89-year-old Xe Van Dang is missing from Smyrna. He was last seen on Thursday, August 17, and TBI said he may be driving a 2005 silver Toyota Camry with the Tennessee plate number: 072 BKGM.

Dang reportedly has a medical condition that may impede his ability to find his own way home.

Anyone with information on Dang’s whereabouts is asked to contact Smyrna Police at 6615-459-6644.

