Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Smyrna
The 89-year-old man was last seen on Thursday and may be driving an old Toyota Camry.
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for a missing man on Friday morning.
According to TBI, 89-year-old Xe Van Dang is missing from Smyrna. He was last seen on Thursday, August 17, and TBI said he may be driving a 2005 silver Toyota Camry with the Tennessee plate number: 072 BKGM.
Dang reportedly has a medical condition that may impede his ability to find his own way home.
Anyone with information on Dang’s whereabouts is asked to contact Smyrna Police at 6615-459-6644.
