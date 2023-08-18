Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Smyrna

The 89-year-old man was last seen on Thursday and may be driving an old Toyota Camry.
Xe Van Dang, age 89.
Xe Van Dang, age 89.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for a missing man on Friday morning.

According to TBI, 89-year-old Xe Van Dang is missing from Smyrna. He was last seen on Thursday, August 17, and TBI said he may be driving a 2005 silver Toyota Camry with the Tennessee plate number: 072 BKGM.

Dang reportedly has a medical condition that may impede his ability to find his own way home.

Anyone with information on Dang’s whereabouts is asked to contact Smyrna Police at 6615-459-6644.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Two Tennesseans missing in Alaska for six days
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville
Parents are speaking out after 8th grade students were assigned an English creative writing...
White County parents concerned over middle school writing assignment about killing someone

Latest News

A bullet riddled car arrives at a Mid State hospital, a man says she was attacked and choked...
Catch Up Quick
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
The former president lands at BNA for a fundraiser in downtown Nashville.
Donald Trump arrives in Nashville
The original location of the shooting was under investigation.
Bullet-riddled car arrives at Midtown hospital, at least one person treated