Police warn of phone scammers targeting medical professionals

The scam begins with a caller identifying themselves as an employee of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Using Cell Phone
Using Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are warning medical professionals to be wary of potential scam calls.

Police said the scam begins with a caller identifying themselves as an employee of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and continues with the caller claiming the victim failed to show up in court as an expert witness.

Victims are then told they must pay a fine or face jail time. Police said several medical professionals have fallen victim to the scam, losing thousands of dollars after making the payments.

MNPD urged the public to be cautious when giving personal information to someone who is not a confirmed and trusted source.

Anyone with information regarding this scam is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

