Police search for suspects following high-speed chase outside Franklin Co. Walmart

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a high-speed pursuit that took place near a Walmart in Franklin County.

Officers with the Franklin County Police Department received a tip that a drug deal would soon be taking place outside the retail store in Winchester. Just before 8 p.m., police attempted to intercede and arrest the suspects who were in a parked charcoal Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus then turned the vehicle’s wheels toward the police vehicle and started to drive. Officers shot at the passenger-side front tire to disable the vehicle, but the driver fled, and a chase began.

Officers ended the chase on Henley Lane in Dechard, and the male driver, 37-year-old Daniel Dewayne, and the unidentified female passenger left the scene on foot.

Police are searching for the two suspects with aviation assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 931-967-2331.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.