Police release guide for Nashville SC’s matchup against Messi, Inter Miami on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The biggest soccer game in Nashville SC’s history is one sleep away and Metro Nashville Police want to make sure everyone is safe and aware Saturday night.

MNPD released a guide for fans to abide by during the Messi mania that’ll be taking over Nashville.

The Leagues Cup final is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and soccer fans are encouraged to arrive early and consider using a rideshare to get to the game at GEODIS Park.

“Dozens of extra-duty MNPD officers will staff multiple traffic posts beginning at 6 p.m. and will provide roving neighborhood security,” Metro Police said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Parking Parking at GEODIS Park is by permit only and is sold out. If you do not have a parking pass you should use rideshare.

Rideshare Drop off and pick up will be at Lot 5 (the Fair Park entrance) located off Bransford Avenue near Craighead Street. Traffic on Craighead Street between Nolensville Pike and Bransford Avenue will be one-way during egress.

Do not storm the field. Anyone violating will be subject to ejection and arrest.

“Fans are cautioned concerning parking in neighborhoods near GEODIS Park. Vehicles parked illegally, on private property without the owner’s consent, and those blocking driveways/entrances to private property or fire hydrants are subject to being ticketed and towed. Drivers are also strongly reminded to PARK SMART by not leaving firearms and valuables unsecured in vehicles,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.