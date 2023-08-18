One suspect in custody following high-speed chase outside Franklin Co. Walmart

Daniel Dewayne Holt was apprehended in Coffee County.
Franklin County Sheriff patrol vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff patrol vehicle.(FCSO)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit near a Walmart in Franklin County on Thursday.

On Thursday, officers with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a drug deal would soon be taking place outside the retail store in Winchester. Just before 8 p.m., police attempted to intercede and arrest the suspects who were in a parked charcoal Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus then turned the vehicle’s wheels toward the police vehicle and started to drive. Officers shot at the passenger-side front tire to disable the vehicle, but the driver fled, and a chase began.

Officers ended the chase on Henley Lane in Dechard, and the male driver, 37-year-old Daniel Dewayne Holt, and the unidentified female passenger left the scene on foot.

After searching all night, the search was suspended before Holt was located one county over. Coffee County deputies took Holt into custody, where he also has outstanding warrants. He will be booked on those warrants before returning to Franklin County to face aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest charges.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff at 931-967-2331.

It is unknown if the search for the woman passenger is ongoing.

