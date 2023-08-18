One man dead in motorcycle crash

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died in a motorcycle crash on Lebanon Pike on Thursday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the 40-year-old Nashville man was on a Harley Davidson when he left the roadway, traveled across two driveways and became separated from the bike.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police are attempting to notify the victim’s family.

There was no evidence of impairment.

