On-site paving begins for private motorsports track in Cumberland County

By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Flatrock Motorclub, an 800-acre motorsports and entertainment destination for automotive enthusiasts in the heart of Tennessee, started the paving of a 3.5-mile Motorclub track on Thursday.

The first layer of paving for the private Motorclub track began early Thursday morning. The new track will feature over 23 dynamic turns as well as FIA Grade II safety standards, a 129-foot elevation change and an average lap speed of over 100 mph in a GT3 car. The hope is that this new track will help boost Flatrock Motorclub’s position as a prime destination for motorsport enthusiasts.

