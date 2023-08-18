Nolensville one step closer to Little League World Series Championship game

The boys and Stella took down Rhode Island 8-1 to move on in Williamsport.
Nolensville one step closer to Little League World Series Championship game
(Nolensville Little League)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville Little League is one step closer to reaching the Little League World Series Championship game with a dominant win against Rhode Island on Friday.

The boys and Stella took down Rhode Island 8-1 to move on in Williamsport.

Nolensville’s next contest is set for Monday against the Northwest region team.

