Nolensville one step closer to Little League World Series Championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville Little League is one step closer to reaching the Little League World Series Championship game with a dominant win against Rhode Island on Friday.

The boys and Stella took down Rhode Island 8-1 to move on in Williamsport.

Nolensville’s next contest is set for Monday against the Northwest region team.

