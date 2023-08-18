Nerf gun spotted by students prompts lockdown at Tennessee school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A school in Van Buren County was placed on lockdown after students told a teacher they “heard there was a gun on the bus,” but ended up being a Nerf gun other students spotted in the back of a car in the parking lot, according to Van Buren County Schools.

Director of Schools Jared Copeland sent a letter to families to explain Friday’s lockdown.

In the letter, Copeland said several students reported to a teacher that they heard there was a gun on the bus. That’s when the administration immediately placed the school on lockdown.

Following an investigation, it was found that the bus passed a car in the back parking lot that had a blue Nerf gun laying in the back window. Students on the bus noticed it and began talking about a “gun.”

That caused concern among younger students on the bus, which led to them reporting it once they entered the school building. The lockdown was lifted shortly after learning this information.

You can read the letter to families in its entirety below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.