Man followed, attacked in Nashville after withdrawing cash from Walmart, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of attacking a victim while he held his child during a July robbery is now in custody.

Terrignon D. Brown, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury and reckless endangerment.

On July 7, Metro police responded to 570 McMurray Drive in response to a man who was shot in the foot. When officers arrived, the man told them before he was shot, Brown had followed him from Walmart, where he had withdrawn cash.

The man had become suspicious of Brown, so he left Walmart and drove several miles before turning into a parking lot on McMurray Drive.

The man said that’s when Brown approached him with a gun and demanded the victim’s fanny pack containing $1,000. A struggle over the bag led to the victim’s child falling on the ground, according to the report. Brown would later fire several shots at the victim, who was shot once in the foot.

After escaping with the man’s fanny pack and money, Brown allegedly drove away from the crime scene, nearly hitting the victim’s wife and child with his vehicle.

Brown was arrested Thursday and remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

