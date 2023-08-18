Man followed, attacked in Nashville after withdrawing cash from Walmart, police say

The man was attacked while holding his child, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of attacking a victim while he held his child during a July robbery is now in custody.

Terrignon D. Brown, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury and reckless endangerment.

On July 7, Metro police responded to 570 McMurray Drive in response to a man who was shot in the foot. When officers arrived, the man told them before he was shot, Brown had followed him from Walmart, where he had withdrawn cash.

The man had become suspicious of Brown, so he left Walmart and drove several miles before turning into a parking lot on McMurray Drive.

The man said that’s when Brown approached him with a gun and demanded the victim’s fanny pack containing $1,000. A struggle over the bag led to the victim’s child falling on the ground, according to the report. Brown would later fire several shots at the victim, who was shot once in the foot.

After escaping with the man’s fanny pack and money, Brown allegedly drove away from the crime scene, nearly hitting the victim’s wife and child with his vehicle.

Brown was arrested Thursday and remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Two Tennesseans missing in Alaska for six days
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
Parents are speaking out after 8th grade students were assigned an English creative writing...
White County parents concerned over middle school writing assignment about killing someone
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville

Latest News

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee man accused of photographing children being sexually abused, sharing them online
Hotter weather will build in this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Major heat wave develops soon
Potholes continue to plague roads throughout Middle Tennessee, costing drivers big bucks and...
Fewer than 2% of pothole damage claims paid out by Tennessee, data shows
WSMV gas explosion
Explosion at Hickman gas plant prompts evacuation