Lawson High hosts first game at new school

The Lightning host Cheatham County in their inaugural game.
By Chris Harris
Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - James Lawson High School will be hosting its first-ever football game on Friday at Lightning Stadium.

The school opened to replace Hillwood High School.

The Lightning will host Cheatham County in its first game at 7 p.m.

The head coach for Lawson is Brian Lilly, the former defensive coordinator at Brentwood Academy. This is Lilly’s first head coaching job.

His offensive coordinator is former Brentwood Academy star QB Jeremiah Oatsvall, who won two state titles for the Eagles as a player.

Watch Touchdown Friday Night at 10:15 for highlights on this game.

