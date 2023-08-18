How, where to watch Nashville SC take on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF
If you aren’t able to make the Leagues Cup final at GEODIS Park and don’t want to miss any of the action, Nashville SC shared some ways you can catch the big game.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Arguably the biggest game in Nashville SC’s history is going down on Saturday night as they face off against the legendary Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami CF squad.
You’ve got several options, you can subscribe to MLS Season Pass and watch it at home. Or you can check out a slew of bars around Tennessee that are official partners with Nashville SC.
To find the closest bar near you, click here.
“Not in Tennessee? Download the Sports Bar Finder App and find locations in your local area: https://www.directv.com/insider/find-directv-at-your-local-sports-bar/,” Nashville SC said.
