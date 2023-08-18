How, where to watch Nashville SC take on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

If you aren’t able to make the Leagues Cup final at GEODIS Park and don’t want to miss any of the action, Nashville SC shared some ways you can catch the big game.
Nashville SC will host Inter Miami CF on Saturday.
Nashville SC will host Inter Miami CF on Saturday.(Nashville SC)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Arguably the biggest game in Nashville SC’s history is going down on Saturday night as they face off against the legendary Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami CF squad.

If you aren’t able to make the Leagues Cup final at GEODIS Park and don’t want to miss any of the action, Nashville SC shared some ways you can catch the big game.

More on Nashville SC
Nashville SC to host Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup final
Nashville SC warns fans of possible $15K fine for storming the field
Devoted Nashville SC fan, sound engineer killed in motorcycle crash

You’ve got several options, you can subscribe to MLS Season Pass and watch it at home. Or you can check out a slew of bars around Tennessee that are official partners with Nashville SC.

To find the closest bar near you, click here.

Live: Messi mania in Nashville

LIVE: What to know ahead of Nashville SC's matchup with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final. WSMV4's Lauren Lowrey has the latest.

Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Friday, August 18, 2023

“Not in Tennessee? Download the Sports Bar Finder App and find locations in your local area: https://www.directv.com/insider/find-directv-at-your-local-sports-bar/,” Nashville SC said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Two Tennesseans missing in Alaska for six days
WSMV gas explosion
Explosion at Hickman gas plant prompts evacuation
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
Parents are speaking out after 8th grade students were assigned an English creative writing...
White County parents concerned over middle school writing assignment about killing someone

Latest News

Lawson Lightning play 1st ever game tonight
Lionel Messi del Inter Miami celebra tras convertir su remate en la tanda de penales ante FC...
Police release guide for Nashville SC’s matchup against Messi, Inter Miami on Saturday
James Lawson High School
Lawson High hosts first game at new school
Nolensville one step closer to Little League World Series Championship game
Nolensville one step closer to Little League World Series Championship game