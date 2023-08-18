Gas plant explosion shakes Hickman Co. community

NUNNELLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in the Centerville area on Friday because of a large explosion at a gas plant.

The blast was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility along State Road 48, according to Hickman County Emergency Management.

Officials said the explosion was caused by an equipment failure at a gas compressor. One person was hurt while trying to evacuate the area.

Two shelters were set up for the families forced out of their homes, including Deneen Clayton, who was in her basement when the explosion happened.

“All of the sudden it just sounded like a sonic boom, and I could hear glass breaking,” Clayton said about the scary situation. “My husband initially thought that a car had wrecked in front of our house and ran into it was the reason for the shaking.”

“I look out (our front windows) and I could see flames coming out of the top of the gas plant,” Clayton said. “I knew we had to go.”

She dropped everything and ran out the door still in their pajamas. Their family has lived right across the street from the gas plant for more than 10 years, and said they never thought something like this would happen.

Parts of the building were blown off in the explosion and now sit on the ground around the building. Metal on the roof was also melted by the flames that burnt for about six hours before firefighters were able to get them under control.

During the fire, everyone within a one-mile radius of the plant was evacuated by the Sheriff’s Department as a precaution. Hazmat firefighters from Nashville and Franklin were also called in to monitor the area downwind from the plant to see if the evacuation zone needed to be expanded.

“The officers coming and knocking on your door making sure you get everyone out,” resident Patricia White said. “Not very much time to do so.”

She said they could feel the ground move under their feet when the explosion happened.

“This could’ve been completely worse,” emergency management director Amanda Siegel said during a press conference. “We are thankful that there has been no major injuries and, as of now, there has been no major destruction.”

The roads around the plant were reopened around 2:30 p.m. Friday after emergency officials put the fire out and ensured the surrounding areas were safe.

The plant is closed while an investigation into the explosion is being completed.

