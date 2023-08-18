First Alert Forecast: Major heat wave develops soon

The rain chance will be 10% or less for the next seven days.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The next 24 hours look pleasant. Then, tremendous heat & humidity build.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Somewhat hotter weather’s in store for this afternoon. However, as humidity stays low, it’ll still feel quite pleasant for August in Tennessee. We’ll have highs in the mid-upper 80s.

This evening, temperatures will tumble quickly through the 70s.

Hotter weather will build in this weekend.
Hotter weather will build in this weekend.(WSMV)

Saturday morning looks gorgeous. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. During the afternoon, plenty of sunshine will boost temperatures to around 90.

Sunday will turn decidedly warmer and more humid. Keep cool and ensure kids, pets, and the elderly also remain comfortable. By late afternoon, low-mid 90s will be common.

NEXT WEEK:

Extreme heat & humidity are likely for all of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-upper 90s. Heat index values between noon and 7 pm will be in the low 100s. Be sure to take all heat precautions to keep you and your family safe.

Very little relief is expected at night, as lows will only be in the mid 70s.

