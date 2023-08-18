First Alert Forecast: Get Ready For a Heat Wave!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Another warm day is expected to end the work week, but get ready to crank up the heat and humidity once again with heat index values at or over 100°.

Plenty of sunshine to go around again today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll have another day with a break in the humidity, but that is about to quickly change by the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will flirt with 90 on Saturday with just a couple of afternoon clouds. A slight increase in the humidity will start Saturday afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will push into the 90s, kicking off our next heat wave. Sunday will also be much more humid with the heat index near 100 in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures climb into the mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday with just a few clouds each afternoon, but the dry pattern is expected to continue. More consistently humid conditions are expected so heat index values will be near if not into the triple digits.

By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will try to push into the upper 90s each afternoon. We’ll stay dry, and we’ll stay humid so expect heat index values well into the triple digits .

