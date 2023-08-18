First Alert Forecast: Get Ready For a Heat Wave!

Get ready to turn up the heat. Tune into WSMV 4 to see just how hot things are going to get.
Heat
Heat(wsmv)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Another warm day is expected to end the work week, but get ready to crank up the heat and humidity once again with heat index values at or over 100°.

Plenty of sunshine to go around again today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.  We’ll have another day with a break in the humidity, but that is about to quickly change by the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will flirt with 90 on Saturday with just a couple of afternoon clouds.  A slight increase in the humidity will start Saturday afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will push into the 90s, kicking off our next heat wave.  Sunday will also be much more humid with the heat index near 100 in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures climb into the mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday with just a few clouds each afternoon, but the dry pattern is expected to continue.  More consistently humid conditions are expected so heat index values will be near if not into the triple digits.

By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will try to push into the upper 90s each afternoon.   We’ll stay dry, and we’ll stay humid so expect heat index values well into the triple digits .

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Two Tennesseans missing in Alaska for five days
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville
Parents are speaking out after 8th grade students were assigned an English creative writing...
White County parents concerned over middle school writing assignment about killing someone

Latest News

wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heat returns to Middle Tennessee
Friday's weather will be pleasant for August in the Mid State.
First Alert Forecast: Hotter weather returns soon
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heat returns for the weekend
Slightly hotter weather's on the way for Thursday
First Alert Forecast: A little hotter for the end of the week