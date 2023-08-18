First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat returning next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A nice start to the weekend but tremendous heat & humidity will build late weekend into next week. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday to Friday for extreme heat.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH MORNING:

This evening, enjoy a fair sky with lower humidity. Temperatures will tumble quickly through the 70s. Saturday morning looks gorgeous. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s.

WEEKEND HEAT:

Saturday afternoon, plenty of sunshine will boost temperatures to around 90. The humidity will remain in check.

Sunday will turn decidedly warmer and more humid. Keep cool and ensure kids, pets, and the elderly also remain comfortable. By late afternoon, low-mid 90s will be common.

Hotter weather will build in this weekend. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat & humidity all of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-upper 90s. Heat index values between noon and 7 pm will be in the low 100s. Be sure to take all heat precautions to keep you and your family safe.

Very little relief is expected at night, as lows will only be in the mid 70s. Rain chances are very low, only 10%.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.