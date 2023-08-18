Fewer than 2% of pothole damage claims paid out by Tennessee, data shows

Of those 106 approvals, $68,826.54 were shelled out to those whose claims were approved.
Potholes continue to plague roads throughout Middle Tennessee, costing drivers big bucks and...
Potholes continue to plague roads throughout Middle Tennessee, costing drivers big bucks and bringing much business to car repair shops.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the past five fiscal years, drivers in Tennessee have filed nearly 10,000 pothole reimbursement claims and only 106 have been approved, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Treasury obtained by WSMV4.

The data shows that from fiscal year 2019-23, 9,068 claims were filed and only 106, or 1.17%, were approved in the state.

Of those 106 approvals, $68,826.54 were shelled out to those whose claims were approved.

Pothole Coverage:
News4 Investigates: Will the state pay for your repairs if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Pothole season could start early amid unsettled weather
Nashville potholes rank worst in US: study

For fiscal year 2023, 1,767 reimbursement claims were filed with 21 of them being approved. A total of $21,894.80 was paid out to those claims who were approved.

Fiscal year 2022 saw the highest number of filings (nearly 3,400), approvals (50) and the amount of money paid out (over $26K).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Two Tennesseans missing in Alaska for six days
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
Parents are speaking out after 8th grade students were assigned an English creative writing...
White County parents concerned over middle school writing assignment about killing someone
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville

Latest News

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee man accused of photographing children being sexually abused, sharing them online
Hotter weather will build in this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Major heat wave develops soon
WSMV gas explosion
Explosion at Hickman gas plant prompts evacuation
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Man followed, attacked in Nashville after withdrawing cash from Walmart, police say