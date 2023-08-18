Family of brothers killed in Clarksville standoff shocked, saddened at what happened

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family members of the Clarksville brothers killed in a standoff and shootout with police said Friday they did everything they could to try and talk the two men down.

Leonard and Brandon Green were shot and killed inside a Paddock Place apartment as Clarksville Police tried to arrest them for an alleged burglary Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

In the shootout , four Clarksville police officers were shot, as well as the hostage, the TBI said. They are expected to survive.

Stepp said he was able to reach Leonard by messaging his phone Tuesday night, but eventually, Leonard stopped responding.

“We just kept trying to get them to surrender telling them, ‘Y’all both got kids. We want y’all to make it out alive,’” stepbrother, Matthew Stepp, said. “But them two, being stubborn like they are, they just didn’t want to.”

Stepmother Kirsten Prather said they could have never expected Leonard and Brandon to react the way they did. Prather’s daughter, Joyce, is especially devastated by their death.

“Pretty shocking,” Stepp said. “We knew that they would try and run. We never knew that they would end up doing a shootout with police. We never knew they would do something like that.”

The TBI is continuing to investigate the events that led up to the shooting, but said the Green brothers barricaded themselves inside the apartment that resulted in a 12-hour standoff. When Clarksville Police entered, a shootout ensued between police and the Green brothers.

While Prather does not agree with the brothers’ decisions that night, her family will still grieve their sudden death.

“We don’t agree with it. We don’t like it, but we still have a right to grieve, to mourn and to love them,” Prather said.

Clarksville Police have not released the names of the officers involved.

