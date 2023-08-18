Explosion reported at Hickman gas plant

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a one mile-radius around the facility.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a one mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Two Tennesseans missing in Alaska for six days
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville
Parents are speaking out after 8th grade students were assigned an English creative writing...
White County parents concerned over middle school writing assignment about killing someone

Latest News

WSMV gas explosion
Evacuation issued after gas plant explosion in Hickman County
A desperate search: Troopers are intensifying efforts to find a Tennessee couple missing in...
TN In Ten 8-18-2023
Xe Van Dang, age 89.
Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Smyrna
A bullet riddled car arrives at a Mid State hospital, a man says she was attacked and choked...
Catch Up Quick