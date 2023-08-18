Bullet-riddled car arrives at Midtown hospital, at least one person treated

The original location of the shooting is under investigation.
At least one person is being treated for gunshot wounds at St. Thomas Midtown.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car riddled with bullet holes arrived at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Midtown on Church Street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

At least one person was treated for gunshot wounds but the severity of the injuries is unknown.

MNPD detectives are investigating the original location of the shooting.

