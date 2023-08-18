Bullet-riddled car arrives at Midtown hospital, at least one person treated
The original location of the shooting is under investigation.
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car riddled with bullet holes arrived at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Midtown on Church Street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
At least one person was treated for gunshot wounds but the severity of the injuries is unknown.
MNPD detectives are investigating the original location of the shooting.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.