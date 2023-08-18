Bullet riddled car arrives at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Midtown, one person treated
The original location of the shooting was under investigation.
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car riddled with bullet holes arrived at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Midtown on Church Street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
One person was being treated for gunshot wounds but the severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.
Police said they were investigating the original location of the shooting.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.