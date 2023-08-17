Woman charged with murder following death of Fairway officer

Cothran’s bond was set at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.(Johnson County Jail)
By Alex Love
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A murder charge was brought against the woman involved in the police pursuit that led to a shootout that killed Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald on Aug. 7.

32-year-old Andrea Cothran of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, is still charged with aggravated assault, reckless fleeing and driving, and felony theft. But on Wednesday, a first-degree murder charge has also been added. If convicted, she faces a life sentence.

After days of reviewing the reports from every agency involved in the case, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe felt a new charge was necessary.

“Based on the time it took to get this information compiled from law enforcement and then a review of those actual facts to make a determination,” Howe said. “Of whether additional charges were warranted. After our review of the facts in the application of law we felt it was necessary to file the first-degree charged against her.”

Howe would not comment on what specific roles prosecutors believe Cothran played that led to Officer Oswald’s death but he argued murder charges can apply to accomplices under Kansas law at times.

“Perfect example of felony murder given is where you have an individual that goes in and robs a bank and you have a driver who doesn’t go inside the bank,” Howe compared. “Doesn’t cause the shooting but is the driver of the getaway car. So, under the felony murder rule, that’s a classic example.”

Cothran’s next court date will be Sep. 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Howe said Officer Oswald’s family has been updated on this news and his team is determined to get them justice.

“As any victim or victims’ family that we deal with, we keep them informed as the case progresses and we will do that in this case,” Howe added.

Cothran remains in custody at the Johnson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. In Tennessee, she also had a criminal history.

