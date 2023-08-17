VIDEO: Drive-by shooting under investigation near Smyrna

Video captured on a dash camera shows the shooting unfold.
Dash cam footage shows a driveby shooting on West Safefield Drive on Tuesday.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting caught on camera near Smyrna on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said multiple shots were fired by people riding in a car outside a West Sagefield Drive home. The video shows a person in a yellow shirt hanging out of a window and shooting toward the home. No one was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses described the suspects as four Hispanic men between the age of 17 and 20, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Murdock at 615-904-3040.

