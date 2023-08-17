Two Tennesseans missing in Alaska for six days

The pair did not make their return flight and their luggage remains at the rental property.
Fairbanks Police officers located the couple’s luggage at their downtown rental property.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska. (WSMV) - Law enforcement and search and rescue teams are canvasing Alaska’s Interior for two missing people from the Nashville area.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, 50-year-old Jonas Bare and 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian did not make their return flight home and have not contacted their respective families.

Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are assisting the FPD in the search after officers located the couple’s luggage at their downtown Fairbanks rental property. Bare and Hovesepian reportedly checked into the rental on August 9 and were set to check out on August 11.

The couple rented a dark metallic blue Jeep Compass Limited from Turo, which was also supposed to be returned on August 11. Fairbanks Police located the Jeep at Chena Hot Springs Resort on August 12, which prompted a search and rescue operation in the area.

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian's rental Jeep Compass.
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian's rental Jeep Compass.(FPD)

Troopers are employing helicopters, drones, ATVs, and K9 teams in the search effort across Interior Alaska. At last check search and rescue efforts are still active and ongoing at Chena Hot Springs Resort.

According to Bare’s and Hovsepian’s personal online bios, both appear to live in Nashville. Bare’s last Facebook post was a picture of Denali National Park in Alaska and worried messages from loved ones flood the comment section.

Anyone with information about Bare or Hovespian’s whereabouts should contact the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500 or email crupe@fairbanks.us.

