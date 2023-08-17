Titans select builder to oversee construction of new stadium

The Metro Sports Authority approved the selection at its Aug. 17 board meeting.
Titans release new renderings for future stadium in Nashville
Titans release new renderings for future stadium in Nashville(Tennessee Titans)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are again one step closer to constructing their new stadium.

The Titans have officially selected Tennessee Builders Alliance as the Construction Manager at Rick for its new stadium project team.

“TBA comprises construction industry leaders including Nashville-based I.C.F. Builders, Brentwood-based Polk & Associates, Turner Construction Company and AECOM Hunt. Collectively, the team has more than 55 years of NFL stadium construction experience and a long history of building iconic sports facilities. Turner and AECOM Hunt have successfully worked on 17 of the 30 most recently completed NFL stadium projects,” the Titans touted.

Below is what people can expect from the new stadium, according to the Titans:

“The new stadium will be built on the east side of the current stadium campus, along Nashville’s East Bank. Features of the building include: a circular translucent roof; exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville; improved sightlines for all spectators through a range of diverse seating experiences; and a 12,000 square foot community space available for use year-round. TBA will oversee the preconstruction and construction management services in the development and construction of the stadium and will also select trade contractors to work on the project.”

