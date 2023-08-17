Rep. Justin Jones to teach course at Fisk University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at Fisk University will have the opportunity to take a course led by an outspoken activist whose fight against gun violence has been making headlines.

Fisk University took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that Rep. Justin Jones will be teaching a course titled “Good Trouble” this school year.

“We’re gonna be talking about political activism, social change theories and movements, protest movements that have transformed this nation and look at the global movements happening today as we continue to push forward and fight for change in our communities,” Rep. Jones said in the video.

Students can sign up for HSS 170 through course registration.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.