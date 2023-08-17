Rep. Justin Jones sworn back into Tennesee House after expulsion

Jones, D-Nashville, was re-elected to his District 52 seat in the Aug. 3 special election.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Rep. Justin Jones was sworn back into the Tennessee House Thursday afternoon.

Jones, D-Nashville, was re-elected to his District 52 seat in the Aug. 3 special election. Jones, who faced Republican Laura Nelson, overwhelmingly won back his seat with 78% of the vote.

The election was called after he and Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, were expelled from the House in April for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor days after the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

Jones and Pearson were among the trio of lawmakers, including Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, who faced expulsion after the protest. Johnson was the only member of the trio dubbed “The Tennesee Three” not expelled by Republican lawmakers.

Both expelled members of ‘Tennessee Three’ win back their state House seats

Pearson is set to be sworn in Monday at 2 p.m.

