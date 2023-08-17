‘Messi Mania’ hits Nashville ahead of Leagues Cup final

Fans are calling Saturday’s Leagues Cup final against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi the biggest sporting event in Nashville’s history.
‘Messi Mania’ hits Nashville ahead of Leagues Cup final on Saturday.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans are calling this weekend’s Leagues Cup game against Inter Miami and star player Lionel Messi the biggest sporting event in Nashville’s history.

Thousands of people battled it out in ticket queues on Wednesday trying to get tickets for the big match and many were met with sticker shock. Tickets in the supporters’ section were going for more than $700 each.

“It’s an absolute frenzy out there getting tickets,” Seth Casteel said. “I was lucky and I got pretty good tickets for $500 each. Those same tickets are now going for $3,500 each. People are asking me if I am going to resell them. Absolutely not!”

Messi is widely considered to be the greatest soccer player of all time. This is the first time he’s taken the field in Nashville, and fans do not want to miss it.

Elizabeth Cleven said she’s been waiting for this championship game for years. She has been at every Leagues Cup match and considers herself lucky having locked in her season tickets for the final game months ago for just $21 each.

“I definitely care way too much about it,” Cleven said. “Who ever thought you would’ve been watching the best soccer player in the world be playing in Nashville!”

Tickets for the game have not yet sold out, with many fans telling WSMV4 they decided to watch from home after seeing the high prices. One person bought his $40 seat for the semifinal that was going to cost more than $800 for the final.

Some tickets have been listed for resale at more than $10,000 each.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
Mia Godinez
Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop

Latest News

‘Messi Mania’ hits Nashville ahead of Leagues Cup final on Saturday.
Ticket prices soar for Nashville SC vs. Messi
For the first time this year, a clear bag policy is being implemented.
Increased security at Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair
The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Mayer Lane at about 1:45 p.m. according to dispatch.
Toddler shot, in critical condition
The man accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland, TN, in 2019, including his parents and...
Man accused of killing 8 pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison