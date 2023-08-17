‘Messi Mania’ hits Nashville ahead of Leagues Cup final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans are calling this weekend’s Leagues Cup game against Inter Miami and star player Lionel Messi the biggest sporting event in Nashville’s history.

Thousands of people battled it out in ticket queues on Wednesday trying to get tickets for the big match and many were met with sticker shock. Tickets in the supporters’ section were going for more than $700 each.

“It’s an absolute frenzy out there getting tickets,” Seth Casteel said. “I was lucky and I got pretty good tickets for $500 each. Those same tickets are now going for $3,500 each. People are asking me if I am going to resell them. Absolutely not!”

Messi is widely considered to be the greatest soccer player of all time. This is the first time he’s taken the field in Nashville, and fans do not want to miss it.

Elizabeth Cleven said she’s been waiting for this championship game for years. She has been at every Leagues Cup match and considers herself lucky having locked in her season tickets for the final game months ago for just $21 each.

“I definitely care way too much about it,” Cleven said. “Who ever thought you would’ve been watching the best soccer player in the world be playing in Nashville!”

Tickets for the game have not yet sold out, with many fans telling WSMV4 they decided to watch from home after seeing the high prices. One person bought his $40 seat for the semifinal that was going to cost more than $800 for the final.

Some tickets have been listed for resale at more than $10,000 each.

