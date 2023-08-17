High school football stadium bleachers collapse, team forced to find new home

The storms damaged the middle section of the visitor-side bleachers at Shackle Island Stadium.
The storms damaged the middle section of the visitor-side bleachers at Beech High School.
The storms damaged the middle section of the visitor-side bleachers at Beech High School.(WSMV)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sumner County high school is looking for a new place to play football games this season after its bleachers collapsed earlier this week.

The visitors’ bleachers had to be removed from Shackle Island Stadium at Beech High School when school leaders said strong winds and heavy rain caused them to collapse.

Previous Cover
Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School

Engineers brought in by the school determined the stadium was not safe, so the Buccaneers will play at least their first game this Friday night at White House High School.

Michael Dobson’s grandson plays football, and he considers himself to be lucky to have not been watching a game in the bleachers when they came crashing down.

“It’s scary,” Dobson said. “They need to check things like that. Think of the kids. A bunch of the kids could get hurt with something like that.”

Dobson is concerned the school didn’t catch this issue before the collapse and is glad the entire stadium has been closed until repairs can be made to both sets of bleachers.

Other Beech High School parents and students told WSMV4 they are worried this issue might keep them away from home for the entire season.

School leaders said they’re working to find a temporary fix to reopen Shackle Island and inspect stadiums at every other school in the district.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville
An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
Mia Godinez
Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge

Latest News

Four Clarksville officers and a hostage were injured and two brothers were killed after a...
“I got lucky getting out of there”: Hostage in Clarksville shootout thankful to be alive
Two brothers were shot and killed during the barricaded incident in Clarksville.
Hostage speaks out following Clarksville standoff
WSMV driveby shooting
VIDEO: Drive-by shooting under investigation near Smyrna
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Former employee wins $300K in sexual harassment lawsuit against Metro Nashville Police Dept.