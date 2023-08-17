Former employee wins $300K in sexual harassment lawsuit against Metro Nashville Police Dept.

The original lawsuit from Gomez was filed in Feb. 2020.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Metro Nashville Police Department employee was awarded $300,000 by a Davidson County jury in late June in a sexual harassment lawsuit against MNPD.

According to Chancellor Anne C. Martin’s order on June 28, the jury awarded Citlaly Gomez (former employee) $450,000 in compensatory damages.

However, due to a state statute that limits the award against an employer of more than 500 employees, Gomez will only receive $300K from Metro Nashville. You can read Chancellor Martin’s order in its entirety below:

The original lawsuit from Gomez was filed in Feb. 2020. The suit alleged that while employed at MNPD beginning in 2015, she was subjected to sexual harassment and a sexually hostile work environment.

“The sexual harassment and sexually hostile work environment have been provided by coworkers as well as management at the Defendant. These actions have been continuous throughout the time the Plaintiff has worked at the Defendant through the time of the filing of this Complaint. The sexually hostile work environment directed at the Plaintiff has been a consistent part of her employment at the Defendant,” the suit stated.

The suit alleged MNPD allowed sexual harassment, a sexually hostile work environment, a hostile work environment due to sex, sexual discrimination and retaliation under the Tennessee Human Rights Act against Gomez.

You can read the original lawsuit in its entirety below:

