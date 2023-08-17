First Alert Forecast: Hotter weather returns soon

A sprinkle’s possible overnight, in advance of a weak cold front.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A heat wave is expected in the Mid State next week with the heat index topping off around 100 degrees.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

This afternoon will be slightly warmer and more humid than recent days. We’ll have highs in the 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Tonight looks pleasant, albeit slightly milder than the last two nights. Count on lows in the 60s. We’ll have a few more clouds and the chance for a passing sprinkle around midnight.

Tomorrow will be a lot like today -- moderate humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

Friday's weather will be pleasant for August in the Mid State.
Friday's weather will be pleasant for August in the Mid State.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Early Saturday morning looks especially refreshing -- in the upper 50s and low 60s. Try to take advantage and spend some time outdoors.

The afternoon will turn hotter with highs around 90.

Sunday will feel different. It’ll become even hotter and more humid. By late afternoon, the heat index will top off in the mid - upper 90s.

NEXT WEEK:

Tremendously hot and humid weather’s in store for all of next week. Lows will be in the 70s. Highs will be in the mid 90s. With all the expected mugginess, the feels like temperature will skyrocket into the low 100s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior

Latest News

Titans release new renderings for future stadium in Nashville
Titans select builder to oversee construction of new stadium
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
How State Fair helps Tennesseans learn about agriculture
Reithoffer Shows explains how they ensure rider safety at Wilson County Fair