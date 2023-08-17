First Alert Forecast: Hotter weather returns soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A heat wave is expected in the Mid State next week with the heat index topping off around 100 degrees.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

This afternoon will be slightly warmer and more humid than recent days. We’ll have highs in the 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Tonight looks pleasant, albeit slightly milder than the last two nights. Count on lows in the 60s. We’ll have a few more clouds and the chance for a passing sprinkle around midnight.

Tomorrow will be a lot like today -- moderate humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

Friday's weather will be pleasant for August in the Mid State. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Early Saturday morning looks especially refreshing -- in the upper 50s and low 60s. Try to take advantage and spend some time outdoors.

The afternoon will turn hotter with highs around 90.

Sunday will feel different. It’ll become even hotter and more humid. By late afternoon, the heat index will top off in the mid - upper 90s.

NEXT WEEK:

Tremendously hot and humid weather’s in store for all of next week. Lows will be in the 70s. Highs will be in the mid 90s. With all the expected mugginess, the feels like temperature will skyrocket into the low 100s.

