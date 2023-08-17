First Alert Forecast: Heat returns for the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll start to warm things back up today with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

It should start to get slightly more humid in the afternoon, but nothing too noticeable. Tonight will be just a bit warmer with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Heat will continue to build today and through the weekend with highs near 90 on Friday and Saturday, and then into the lower to mid-90s on Sunday.

It will get noticeably more humid Saturday and Sunday afternoon and each day we’ll see a good deal of sunshine.

The nice weather continues into early next week with sunshine and 90s expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

