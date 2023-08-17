First Alert Forecast: Heat returns to Middle Tennessee

Hotter than average temperatures return early next week.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Warm weather to finish the work week with a break in the humidity. A heat wave cranks up next week with the heat index topping off around 100 degrees.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight pleasant and even milder than last two nights. Count on lows in the 60s. Expect a few more clouds and the chance for a passing sprinkle around midnight.

Tomorrow will be a lot like today -- moderate humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Early Saturday morning will feel nice with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Try to take advantage and spend some time outdoors.

The afternoon will turn hotter with highs around 90 but the humidity stays in check.

Sunday will feel different. It’ll become even hotter and more humid. By late afternoon, the heat index will top off in the mid - upper 90s.

Hotter weather returns early next week.
NEXT WEEK:

Plenty of heat and humidity for next week. Lows will be in the 70s. Highs will be in the mid 90s. The muggy air will make the “feels like temperature” soar into the low 100s.

