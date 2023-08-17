Deputies searching for missing Murfreesboro woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies in Rutherford County are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Aug. 5.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Vivian Caspen Ember, of Murfreesboro, was last seen on Aug. 5 and was last heard from on Aug. 6.

Ember’s father reported her missing and told deputies it was unlike her not to have regular contact with her family. Ember also is known as Kimberly Morrow, RCSO said.

She’s believed to be driving a burgundy/maroon 2012 Honda Civic with a Tennessee tag of BNK-5716.

“Ember was in Kentucky and may be traveling to Pennsylvania through Ohio and West Virginia,” RCSO said. “People have seen her or know her location are asked to call Detective Monica Fonseca at 615-904-3046.

