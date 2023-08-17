Crayola to paint the town of Pigeon Forge

The company will add a new attraction to the city by the Fall of 2024.
Rendering of the Crayola Experience attraction coming to Pigeon Forge
Rendering of the Crayola Experience attraction coming to Pigeon Forge(Crayola)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pigeon Forge is about to look a whole lot more colorful after a new attraction is built.

Crayola, an art supplies company, will be adding five new locations to their attraction the “Crayola Experience,” including the city of Pigeon Forge. The company plans to add its “unique splash of color” to the popular Tennessee vacation destination by the fall of 2024.

“We’re very excited to be developing the first of the next-generation Crayola Experiences,” said Robin Turner, Managing Director of BrightColors. “This will mark one of the first global branded attractions in the Pigeon Forge area.”

The attraction will be a 30,000-square-foot indoor center with more than 20 hands-on attractions, as well as a store filled with Crayola products and souvenirs. Some of the guest activities include:

  • Name your own crayon
  • Star in your own coloring page
  • Create melted wax art

The Pigeon Forge location will be the brand’s sixth attraction joining operations in the following cities:

  • Chandler, Arizona
  • Easton, Pennsylvania
  • Mall of America, Minnesota
  • Orlando, Florida
  • Plano, Texas

“Crayola Experience at Pigeon Forge will introduce new colorful adventures to our iconic lineup of imagination-inspiring activities, taking the experience to a new level,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola Senior Vice President of Business Development. “We’ve sharpened our crayons to create a new experience that transports guests into the whimsical world of Crayola crayons and markers.”

