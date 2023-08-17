Clarksville family trapped inside apartment during deadly hostage, shootout situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are dead after a hostage situation at a Clarksville apartment complex that lasted for 12 hours.

Four Clarksville police officers and the hostage were hurt when it turned into a shootout and the two suspects were killed.

Darren Henderson said he and his family were trapped inside their apartment right below the unit where police said the hostage situation was happening.

“The back right one upstairs that’s where it all went down, and we were right under that apartment,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he and his family huddled inside a closet during a standoff and hostage situation that lasted for hours on Tuesday.

“We heard all that loud banging and a whole lot of yelling saying ‘we know you’re in there we’re not going anywhere,’” Henderson said.

Clarksville Police said they showed up to the Paddock Place Apartments looking for two brothers wanted for multiple aggravated burglaries in the area.

Henderson said at first they were evacuated for safety reasons, but then they were let back in.

“They couldn’t find them at that moment so, they gave us the OK and said we could go back inside so we all went back inside. Five to 10 minutes later, it really wasn’t that much time, that’s when we heard a lot of banging right upstairs,” Henderson said.

Before they could get out of the apartment, Henderson said he realized police found who they were looking for and they were inches away, banging on his neighbors front door.

“They actually had a key so they were able to get in there, and that’s when the armed suspects shot rounds at the officers that came in and somewhere in that exchange that’s when the bullet holes went through our living room,” Henderson said. “I grabbed my son, and I grabbed the mother of my child and we all went I to the bedroom closet and hid in the back.”

Police said the two brothers had a hostage inside and in all of that gunfire that hostage and four officers were shot.

“I have my family with me and I just felt so vulnerable, all I could think of was that if there was more gun shots there’s no way of telling we’re they’ll be coming from,” Henderson said.

Henderson said they hid inside a closet for hours calling 911. After two rounds of shooting, they got out.

“We are pretty shaken up that something happened so close to home,” Henderson said.

Police said the brothers 31-year-old Brandon Green and 33-year-old Leonard Green were both shot and killed. The four officers and hostage were injured. The TBI is investigating, and some people are having to wait to get back into their apartment while they look over the scene.

