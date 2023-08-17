City of Franklin in need of crossing guards

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Not only are Franklin Police officers patrolling the streets, but some of them are also directing traffic flow in school zones.

Otherwise, there would be no one around to help the kids cross the street safely.

The city needs to fill eight crossing guard positions.

Annie Esmond has been directing traffic at Moore Elementary and Franklin High School for nearly 15 years and she has watched hundreds of students grow up over the years.

Esmond finds this job to be challenging at times, but very rewarding.

Annie said she doesn’t plan on leaving any time soon and she enjoys setting the tone for everyone’s day with this greeting:

“Good morning, baby! Love you! Have a good day.”

“Yeah, a lot of people say I’m their sunshine, so that makes me feel good.”

For those interested in applying to be a crossing guard in Franklin, the starting pay is $20/hour. To apply, visit here.

