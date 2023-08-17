City of Franklin in need of crossing guards

The city needs to fill eight vacant school patrol positions for the current school year.
FILE: School Cross Guards
FILE: School Cross Guards(MGN)
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Not only are Franklin Police officers patrolling the streets, but some of them are also directing traffic flow in school zones.

Otherwise, there would be no one around to help the kids cross the street safely.

The city needs to fill eight crossing guard positions.

Annie Esmond has been directing traffic at Moore Elementary and Franklin High School for nearly 15 years and she has watched hundreds of students grow up over the years.

Esmond finds this job to be challenging at times, but very rewarding.

Annie said she doesn’t plan on leaving any time soon and she enjoys setting the tone for everyone’s day with this greeting:

“Good morning, baby! Love you! Have a good day.”

“Yeah, a lot of people say I’m their sunshine, so that makes me feel good.”

For those interested in applying to be a crossing guard in Franklin, the starting pay is $20/hour. To apply, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Mia Godinez
Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge

Latest News

An injured Mt. Juliet firefighter is showing improvements following the massive apartment fire...
Mount Juliet firefighter out of the ICU
Those renewing and applying for certificates may not be renewed or certified.
Metro Council limits party buses
The ordinance was introduced after police officers working lower Broadway couldn’t hear their...
New ordinance limits volume at downtown bars
Vandy announced that the donations will be going to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui...
Part of tickets sales will help Maui victims