Chef Paulette Eggplant Parmigiana Recipe

1 medium eggplant

2-3 eggs, lightly beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for sautéing

2 cups tomato sauce (see below)

8 ounces mozzarella, diced

½ cup grated parmesan

Tomato Sauce:

olive oil for sautéing

1 small onion, peeled and diced

1 15-ounce or 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

salt & pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Using a potato peeler or paring knife, peel away strips of peel from the eggplant, leaving some stripes. Cut eggplant into 1/4-inch rounds.

Place the beaten egg in a medium shallow bowl, season with salt and pepper. Heat 3-4 tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan. When hot, dip eggplant slices in egg, shake off excess, and fry until golden on each side, about 2-3 minutes. Repeat with the rest of the slices, adding more olive oil to the pan if needed. Drain slices on a paper-towel-lined plate or pan.

Meanwhile make the sauce: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add onion. Cook 2-3 minutes until softened (add a splash of wine ** optional). Add tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer 8-10 minutes.

Add a thin layer of tomato sauce to a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish (or similar). Place one layer of eggplant slices at bottom. Coat lightly with tomato sauce. Sprinkle some grated parmesan and diced mozzarella (best not to overdo the cheese, don’t cover completely). Add another layer of eggplant, coat with a little sauce, add more of the cheeses. Repeat until all the slices are used.

Bake for about 30 minutes until the casserole is bubbling and the cheeses are melted and golden. Let stand about 10-15 minutes before serving slices with melted cheese on top, or cutting into squares and serving.

