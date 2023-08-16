Wilson County Fair amps up security, adds new policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair starts Thursday, and this year it’s amping up its security policies.

Johnnie Webb with the fair, says, “It’s the world we live in. There is, unfortunately, evil in the world we have to do everything we can to keep our fair safe.”

They’re bringing back the metal detectors from last year. Captain Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office adds, “It’s important to know that it’s not going to slow the line down. If anything is probably going to speed it up.”

This year, they’re adding the clear bag policy.

“It makes it so much easier to screen them at the gates and make sure nothing is coming in that shouldn’t be,” Webb said.

There are a few exceptions to the clear bag policy. Below is a list of approved bags:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″x6″x12″ – a logo no larger than 4.5″x3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ – approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

Medical necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)

Diaper bags accompanied with a baby (after proper inspection and tagging)

Moore reminded visitors to not leave valuables or weapons in their cars.

“Just remain vigilant, secure everything and you’re there to have fun not to cause chaos,” he said.

Over the years, Moore says the biggest problem he’s encountered is missing kids. He gave a tip on how to prepare the next time you visit the fair.

”There’s going to be a photo booth,” Moore said. “There, take a picture of your child next to that photo booth and that way if your child goes missing then we have a description of the clothes that they’re wearing, and also we can see their face.”

Moore said this will allow officials to find missing children quicker and easier.

“Responding to critical incidents we always pray and hope that situations like that don’t ever occur,” Moore said. “However, you know as law enforcement we have to remain vigilant.”

