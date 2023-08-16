Vandy donating portion of ticket sales for season-opener against Hawaii to support Maui

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt football is stepping up to help recovery efforts in Maui by donating a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold to their season-opener against Hawaii.

Vandy announced that the donations will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“In order to make a donation, Dore fans must purchase tickets to the contest in advance by clicking HERE,” Vanderbilt football announced.

The Commodores and Rainbow Warriors faceoff on Aug. 26 at First Bank Stadium.

“The Maui Strong Fund is providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery for the devastating wildfires on Maui. Funding will support evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services as identified by the organization’s partners doing critical work on Maui,” Vandy said.

