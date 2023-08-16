Titans wide receiver injured leg in practice, expected to miss a few weeks: reports

He adds that this is good news for the team and fans alike as Burks should only miss a few weeks.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks takes part in drills during training camp at the...
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Burks says he lost five or six pounds before training camp, and he has his asthma under control. That's helping the Titans' top draft pick start stringing good practices together, trying to prove he can help replace A.J. Brown as their top wide receiver. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are exhaling a sigh of relief on Wednesday after one of its projected starting wide receivers left practice with a leg injury but is only expected to miss a few weeks, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said WR Treylon Burks sprained his LCL during practice, sources told him following an MRI.

#Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during practice today, sources say after the MRI. This is good news, as Burks should only miss a few weeks. A scare, but a solid result considering,” Rapoport tweeted.

