Titans wide receiver injured leg in practice, expected to miss a few weeks: reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are exhaling a sigh of relief on Wednesday after one of its projected starting wide receivers left practice with a leg injury but is only expected to miss a few weeks, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said WR Treylon Burks sprained his LCL during practice, sources told him following an MRI.

He added that this is good news for the team and fans alike as Burks should only miss a few weeks.

“#Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during practice today, sources say after the MRI. This is good news, as Burks should only miss a few weeks. A scare, but a solid result considering,” Rapoport tweeted.

