Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Tennessee residents visiting Fairbanks were reported missing last week after not checking out of their vacation rental or making their return flight home.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday to police, who called on the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers to help investigate the case.

According to troopers, the couple’s luggage was located still in their Fairbanks vacation rental by police.

On Saturday evening, troopers located the couple’s rental Jeep Compass at Chena Hot Springs Resort, a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers began searching the area with helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems and ATVs. Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information on Bare or Hovsepian is encouraged to contact FPD at 907-450-6500 or email crupe@fairbanks.us.

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian (Fairbanks Police Department)
Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
Mia Godinez
Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop

Latest News

Toddler shot in Bordeaux, police say
Slightly hotter weather's on the way for Thursday
First Alert Forecast: A little hotter for the end of the week
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family attorneys speak out against Michael Oher lawsuit
Toddler shot in Bordeaux, investigation underway, police say
Toddler in critical condition after shooting in Bordeaux, police say
Money (generic)
Property manager steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay