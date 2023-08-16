Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Tennessee residents visiting Fairbanks were reported missing last week after not checking out of their vacation rental or making their return flight home.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday to police, who called on the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers to help investigate the case.

According to troopers, the couple’s luggage was located still in their Fairbanks vacation rental by police.

On Saturday evening, troopers located the couple’s rental Jeep Compass at Chena Hot Springs Resort, a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers began searching the area with helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems and ATVs. Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information on Bare or Hovsepian is encouraged to contact FPD at 907-450-6500 or email crupe@fairbanks.us.

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian (Fairbanks Police Department)

